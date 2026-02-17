April 20, 1947 — January 23, 2026

Overland Park

Douglas Brian Sikkel, 78, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away peacefully at his residence on Friday, January 23, 2026.

Born on April 20, 1947, in Holland, Michigan, Doug was the beloved son of Peter Cornelius Sikkel and Adriana Westrate.

Doug dedicated his life to craftsmanship and education as both a skilled home builder and a devoted professor. Beyond his professional accomplishments, he was a passionate advocate for individuals with traumatic brain injuries.

Doug embraced every moment of life with humor, generosity, and curiosity. He found joy in fishing, hunting, building, storytelling, and especially in spending time with his grandchildren — the light of his life.

He is lovingly survived by his children, Ryan Sikkel of Shawnee, Kansas, and Melinda Cobbs of Melissa, Texas; his daughter-in-law, Jennifer Sikkel; and his grandchildren, Mason Andrew Cobbs, Brady Austin Cobbs, Logan Matthew Cobbs, Jonah Peter Sikkel, Nolan Patrick Sikkel, and Madelyn Grace Sikkel.

Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Peter Cornelius Sikkel and Adriana Westrate, and by his brother, Mark Allyn Sikkel.

One of Doug’s favorite lyrics captured his deep appreciation for Kansas and its quiet beauty, from the song “Matthew” by John Denver: “Gold was just a windy Kansas wheatfield, Blues just a Kansas summer sky.”

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Memorial Service to honor Doug’s life. Details will be shared with loved ones and community members wishing to pay their respects.

His legacy of laughter, craftsmanship, and compassion will continue to live on through all who knew and l loved him.

Memorial Service

Saturday, March 28, 2026

Starts at 11:00 am (Central time)

Johnson County Funeral Chapel

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.