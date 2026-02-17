Elaine Wray

September 25, 1934 — February 12, 2026

Prairie Village

Elaine F. (Stiner) Wray, 91, of Prairie Village, KS, passed away on Feb. 12, 2026. Born on Sept. 25, 1934, in Kansas City, MO, Elaine lived a life full of love and dedication to her family.

Elaine had many fond memories of growing up near downtown Kansas City. She graduated from Shawnee Mission High School in 1952. Elaine’s early years were marked by her talent and beauty, modeling for advertisements, fashion shows, and beauty pageants from childhood through young adulthood.

Elaine primarily worked in retail sales and merchandising throughout her career, notably as a manager at the KU Bookstore in Lawrence in the 1980s. She also worked for several families as a nanny before retirement. Her most important job was always as mother and grandmother; Elaine was particularly devoted to caring for her daughter, Dana, who was paralyzed from the neck-down in an accident in 1974. Elaine was also a lifelong Jayhawk and avid KU basketball fan.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Mary (Penticuff) Stiner; her brother, James Stiner; and her daughter, Lori Wray Shattuck.

Elaine is survived by her sisters, Jean (Joseph) Brandmeyer and Sherree (Tom) Norris; her children, Dana Wray, David (Susan) Wray, Michael (Brandie) Wray, and Karen (Stan) Williams; her grandchildren, Nick (Sara) Ryan, Frank Ryan, David (Steffany) Wray, Mary (Nate) Greenwood, Lauren Wray, Michael Wray, Leah Wray, Emily Hutchison, Lindsay Wray, and Cooper Bailey; and great-grandchildren, Grayson Ryan, Callum Ryan, Isaac Sears, Griffin Sears, Willow Ryan, Ryan Greenwood, and Avery Greenwood.

Services will be held at Amos Family Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, on February 25th. Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM, followed by the funeral at 2:00 PM. A graveside service will take place at Glenwood Cemetery in Basehor, Kansas, immediately thereafter.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.