JoCo Homebuying: How to be a buyer sellers love

By Charity Ohlund, VP of Sales & Marketing | Fountain Mortgage

In today’s market, getting your offer accepted isn’t just about offering the most money. (Sure, money talks — but so does having your act together.)

When sellers look at a stack of offers, they’re not just asking, “Which is the highest?”, they’re also asking, “Which one is the safest bet to actually close?”

Here’s how to be the buyer who makes sellers’ eyes light up — without necessarily blowing your budget.

Get pre-approved (not just pre-qualified)

This one’s a deal-breaker. A pre-qualification is like saying, “I think I can afford it.” A pre-approval is like saying, “Here’s my proof. I’m ready.”

Pro tip: Work with a lender who will actually call the listing agent on your behalf when you make an offer. (At Fountain Mortgage, we do that — and sellers love it.)

Keep it clean

Sellers love a clean offer — meaning fewer contingencies and fewer opportunities for the deal to fall apart.

Common examples:

Shorten your inspection timeline if you can.

Avoid asking for minor repairs upfront.

If you don’t need to sell your current home first, say it proudly!

You’re not trying to be reckless — you’re just showing you’re flexible and serious.

Write a personal letter (when it’s allowed)

Some sellers still allow buyer letters (double-check first — fair housing laws have made this tricky).

If allowed, a sincere, short note about why you love the home — NOT your life story — can tip the scales when offers are close.

(“We can’t wait to make memories baking cookies in your beautiful kitchen.” > “Our whole genealogy back to the Mayflower.”)

Be emotionally ready

This might be the hardest part: buying a home is emotional. But sellers want logical, steady buyers — not buyers who panic at the first hiccup.

The more prepared, calm, and decisive you are, the more a seller will trust you to get to the finish line without drama.

Bottom line:

In a multiple-offer situation, sellers pick the buyer who feels like the safest, surest win.

Be that buyer — prepared, flexible, human — and you’ll have a serious advantage.

