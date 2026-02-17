fbpx
Jack Von Behrenfeld

Thursday, February 12th, 2026 – Thursday, February 12th, 2026

Jack Von Behrenfeld, Lenexa, Kansas entered into rest on Thursday, February 12, 2026 at his home. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Jack is survived by his parents Samuel Behrenfeld and Megan Behrenfeld and sister Elliott Behrenfeld all of Lenexa, Kansas.

Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kansas (913) 856-7111

