Obituaries February 17, 2026 Johnson County Obituaries Jack Von Behrenfeld Thursday, February 12th, 2026 – Thursday, February 12th, 2026 Jack Von Behrenfeld, Lenexa, Kansas entered into rest on Thursday, February 12, 2026 at his home. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com Jack is survived by his parents Samuel Behrenfeld and Megan Behrenfeld and sister Elliott Behrenfeld all of Lenexa, Kansas. Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kansas (913) 856-7111 Obituary published by Bruce Funeral Home.