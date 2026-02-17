fbpx
Obituaries
Obituaries
Johnson County Obituaries

James Douglas Watkins (Doug)

Share this story:

October 30, 1943 — February 1, 2026
Overland Park

James Douglas “Doug” Watkins passed away at home on February 1, 2026, surrounded by family members, at the age of 82. He will be greatly missed for his sense of humor and love for his family.

Doug was born in Kansas City, MO to Mr. and Mrs. James G. Watkins on October 30, 1943. He attended Baker University, where he enjoyed his love for football and was a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity. He served in the Army for two years. Beginning at J.C. Nichols’ company, Doug had a real estate career lasting over 50 years.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary Jo; their children, son, Dirk; daughter, Brohan and husband Mark; daughter, Bridget; and daughter, Whitney. Grandchildren: Kiera, Kenden, Jackson, James, John David and Dax. Brothers: David Watkins and wife, Janet, including their children Andrew, Christopher, and Catherine; and Dick Watkins and wife, Katherine.

The family requests donations to be sent to the American Cancer Society in lieu of flowers.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.

Previous article
Kylee Ann Chestnut
Next article
Robert Tomlin Owens

About

Contact info

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2026
Website by Web Publisher PRO

The Post's copyrighted work may not be used to train large language models or otherwise develop artificial intelligence tools without the express written consent of Post Publishing Inc.