James Douglas Watkins (Doug)

October 30, 1943 — February 1, 2026

Overland Park

James Douglas “Doug” Watkins passed away at home on February 1, 2026, surrounded by family members, at the age of 82. He will be greatly missed for his sense of humor and love for his family.

Doug was born in Kansas City, MO to Mr. and Mrs. James G. Watkins on October 30, 1943. He attended Baker University, where he enjoyed his love for football and was a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity. He served in the Army for two years. Beginning at J.C. Nichols’ company, Doug had a real estate career lasting over 50 years.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary Jo; their children, son, Dirk; daughter, Brohan and husband Mark; daughter, Bridget; and daughter, Whitney. Grandchildren: Kiera, Kenden, Jackson, James, John David and Dax. Brothers: David Watkins and wife, Janet, including their children Andrew, Christopher, and Catherine; and Dick Watkins and wife, Katherine.

The family requests donations to be sent to the American Cancer Society in lieu of flowers.

