James “Jim” Sandison Archer passed away peacefully at home on February 6 at the age of 90, surrounded by family.

Jim was born on February 14, 1935, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to William Ross Sandison and Martha Wellington Shute. He grew up in the Twin Cities, where sports quickly became his passion. At St. Louis Park High School, he played football, basketball, hockey, and golf before continuing his golf career at the University of Minnesota. During college, he was also a proud member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity.

He was first married to Nancy Deardoff, and together they had three children: Sally Anne Archer, Jonathan Lindley Archer (Jon) and William Rae Archer (Bill). In 1972, Jim moved to Kansas City, where he married Susan Lillian Belisle. Together they built a life and welcomed a daughter, Cynthia Leigh Archer.

Throughout his career in business ownership, manufacturing, and sales, Jim was known for his dependability, loyalty, and keen attention to detail. His customers trusted him implicitly, and he was known for sealing deals with a firm handshake and unwavering integrity.

Summers were most often spent in Bemidji, Minnesota, where Jim enjoyed a daily golf game at the Bemidji Town and Country Club, a tradition that began in his boyhood and lasted a lifetime. His accomplishments on the golf course were countless, but among his most cherished were winning the Minnesota State Amateur in 1965 and the Wisconsin State Amateur in 1968.

He found joy in life’s simple pleasures: bumper pool, evening croquet tournaments, boating on Lake Bemidji, and spirited games of gin rummy. He loved cooking and insisted on preparing dinner each night much to Susan’s delight. Jim was a man of few words, but when he spoke, he got right to the point. He told it like it was, tackling situations quietly and thoughtfully. He had a dry sense of humor and a steady, fair presence that grounded those around him. He quietly mentored the younger golfers who joined his rounds, teaching not only the finer points of the game but also offering subtle encouragement: a knowing glance after a great shot, a gentle adjustment of their grip, or a quick swing tip that revealed how deeply he cared. In those small, thoughtful moments, Jim shared his wisdom and showed that his greatest joy was helping others grow, both on and off the course. He formed lifelong friendships and was a natural host: bartending, grilling, and entertaining with ease, sometimes slipping off to bed so the party could carry on.

We imagine him now with a red Solo cup in one hand and a golf club in the other.

Jim is survived by his beloved wife, Susan and their daughter, Cynthia Sommers (Chris); his children from his first marriage, Sally Butwin (Bruce), Jon and Bill, 12 grandchildren; (Sally) Barry, Brennan, Sarah, Stacia, Bithia, Stephen; (Jon) Chelsea; (Bill) Ashley, Jasmine, Boston; (Cynthia) Lilly, Beck, 13 great-grandchildren, a sister and brother-in-law, Betsey and Jack Moreland, a niece, Susan Scott (Bob) and nephew, Mark Moreland (Katie).

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children’s Mercy Hospital: Illuminate, 2401 Gilham Road, Kansas City, MO 6410 or First Tee of Greater Kansas City, 9401 Nall Ave., Suite 102, Prairie Village, KS, 66207. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

