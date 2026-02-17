Jeanne Ann Patton

January 9, 1951 — January 28, 2026

Overland Park

Jeanne Ann (Abler) Patton, 75, of Overland Park, passed away January 28, 2026.

Jeanne was born on January 9, 1951 in Norfolk, Nebraska, to Leonard and Collette (Meyer) Abler. She married James E. Patton on January 13, 1975. Together they lived in several different states before finally retiring to Overland Park, Kansas.

Jeanne’s bright smile and contagious laughter drew others to her, and she was admired by many. When she wasn’t spending time with others, she enjoyed knitting, doing Word Find and Sudoku puzzles, and was an avid reader.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Jo Ann Ward-Mutchie. She is survived by her husband, Jim, of 51 years; daughter, Nellie Patton; grandchildren: Landon, Jace, and Madison; sisters, Mary Claire Sullivan and Judy Goins; a brother, John Abler, many other relatives and friends.

A casual celebration of Jeanne’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Jeanne was a very upbeat and outgoing person who loved others and was helpful to anyone who needed a hand. She will be greatly missed.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.