Tuesday, December 9th, 1941 – Thursday, February 12th, 2026

Juan Garcia Jr., 84, Merriam, Kansas passed away Thursday, February 12, 2026 in Olathe, Kansas. Celebration of Life will be 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. Thursday, February 19, 2026 at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

One of sixteen children, Juan was born on December 9, 1941 in Brownsville, Texas to Juan Garcia Sr. and Maria Ortega. Juan spent his life in Texas where he raised his family and was married to Nancy Torrez for 30 years. Juan enjoyed golfing, hunting, cooking, gardening and the Dallas Cowboys. Juan worked in auto collision where he owned and operated Gruver Body Shop until his retirement. Juan was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Spearman, Texas, Moose Lodge, Spearman, Texas and Lions Club, Gruver, Texas.

Juan was preceded in death by his parents, seven brothers and three sisters. He is survived by siblings Raul (Stacey) Garcia-Greensboro, NC, Carlos Garcia-Chicago Heights, IL, Ernesto Garcia-Oklahoma City, OK, Hector (Teresa) Garcia- Greensboro NC, Francis Garcia-Elk City, OK and Silvia (Zack) Garcia- Greensboro, NC.

A beloved father and grandfather, Juan is survived by his three children, daughters Margaret (Randy) Kiehne-Hammond, WI, Linda (Randy) Tucker-Merriam, KS and son Juan (Lesa) Garcia III-Olathe, KS along with three granddaughters Jenna Garcia-Kihei HI, Jentry (Evan) DeCoster-Lenexa, KS and Selina Tucker-KC, MO. Juan is also survived by six cherished great grandchildren, Harper 12, Wilder 9, Magnolia 8, Wesley 6, Paxton 3 and Ellington 1.

Juan will be remembered as a generous and empathetic straight shooter who never minced words —but most fondly by his great-grandchildren as ‘Cowboy Grandpa’.

