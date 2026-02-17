September 30, 2005 — January 29, 2026

Gardner

Kylee Ann Chestnut, 20, of Gardner, passed away January 29, 2026, one day after she was baptized. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to Children’s Mercy Medical Centers.

Kylee was born on September 30, 2005, in Salina, Kansas, and was a 2024 graduate of Gardner-Edgerton High School. Kylee was always smiling and positive; she loved everyone! She enjoyed watching shows on her tablet, especially SpongeBob and Family Guy. She loved dancing, singing, rock music, and her “pretties” (her jewelry.)

Kylee was preceded in death by grandmothers, Peggy Lee and Tamara Rhodes, and an aunt, Jessica Nikole Noble. She is survived by her mother and stepfather, Ariel and Joshua Lowry; brother, Eirikr Rosenberg; grandfather, John Lee; grandmother, Bree Boyd; and aunts and uncles: Shawn Lee, Julie Johnson, Chris Johnson (Melissa Sturgeon), and Bianca Cobb.

Kylee was strong, brave, and happy, and she will be dearly missed.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.