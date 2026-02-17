Margot Ann Heilman

September 22, 1936 — January 29, 2026

Lenexa

Margot A. Rumsey Heilman was born 22 September 1936 in Lansing, Leavenworth, Kansas to E.C. (Al) Rumsey and Helen Margaret Smith Rumsey, both originally from Kansas. Margot had an older brother, Charles Robert, a younger sister, Rebie Esther, and a younger brother, David Elven. The Rumsey family moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado in 1948 where her dad began the Cut A Corner grocery stores.

While in Colorado Springs, Margot developed a love of music, especially show music, but also some opera. She performed in high school productions and eventually in productions at Fort Carson. She entered the University of Kansas in 1955, and met and married Leo Heilman in August 1956, a month before he entered the Air Force. For the next 24 years, they were stationed in approximately 10-11 locations, ending in Omaha, Nebraska.

While stationed in Spokane Washington in 1961, their son, Gregory Glenn, was born. While in Omaha, Margot earned a BS in Home Economics with emphasis on Interior Design. She pursued a career in the field and practiced it for a number of years. She and Leo eventually moved to Bentwater, Texas after his retirement.

Margot enjoyed music, reading, games of all kind, and excelled in golf, gourmet cooking, and bridge. Wherever she went, Margot quickly made friends.

Margot said, “Our son, Greg, has been a source of joy and pride and through his marriage, I have three grandsons: Spencer Glenn, Benjamin David, and Matthew Gregory, all of whom I deeply love and cherish.”

Margot’s sister-in-law described her as a “delightful and amazing woman. She is a gracious hostess and a fabulous cook. She has a wonderful sense of humor and loves to laugh. She is kind to all of us and our children and treats us with love and respect and genuine caring. We adore her.”

After the death of her husband in 2016, Margot moved to the Kansas City area and has enjoyed being with her son and grandsons. Margot has been predeceased by her parents, her husband, her son, and siblings Charles and Rebie. She will be buried in the Pomona, Kansas cemetery alongside her husband and son. The family would especially like to thank Jayne McDonald for her incredible help throughout Margot’s aging process.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.