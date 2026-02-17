May 11, 1944 – January 29, 2026

Mary Catherine Scherzer was born on May 11, 1944, and adopted at birth by her nurse, Teresa, and William Scherman, who at the time did not believe they could have children of their own. In time, their family grew, first with the birth of her sister Martha, and later through the adoption of twins Jeanne and Johnny, creating a loving and full household.

Throughout her life, she had always been drawn to California and the beach, so much so that she once made her children pile into her Buick Skylark and drive across the country just so she could see it for herself. Years later, she learned that her birth parents both lived in California, and she was grateful to spend time with her birth mother during the final years of her life after her own mother had passed away. Through this chapter, she also discovered six additional siblings, expanding her sense of family even further.

She worked as a leader in the staffing industry for many years, giving her the ability to provide many jobs for friends and family, and made many great friends throughout her career.

She was a woman of deep faith and a devoted member of St. Ann’s Parish, where she never missed a Sunday Mass until she was no longer able to drive. Her parish community meant a great deal to her.

She lived life with enthusiasm, humor, and a soundtrack. She was a huge fan of hip hop music, and it was not uncommon to hear it blasting from her car as she pulled into the driveway when she came for frequent visits to each of her children’s homes. She loved dancing and often shared stories of her younger years winning dance competitions. Her laugh was big, booming, and unforgettable. She laughed often, easily, and believed just about everything was the funniest thing she’d ever heard. Friends and family often said they loved talking with her because she found joy in everything, and her reaction to life made even ordinary moments feel special.

She loved movies and considered herself quite the critic, especially during her many weekly trips to AMC theaters. She also had a special fondness for the restaurant Margaritas, where the staff treated her like family. She ordered the same thing every time: two extra-crispy tacos and a Diet Coke with light ice. She was an excellent cook and was known for her brisket, which is still made today by many from a well-loved recipe. Mary had many lifelong friends with whom she shared the love of these favorite things, and especially treasured her bridge groups, which she played in for years.

She is survived by her sisters Martha (Dave) and Jeanne, her nieces and nephew (Jill, Alice, Josh); by her own children, Shannon (Eric), Craig (Angie), and Nick (Ashley); and by her eight grandchildren: Sydney, Hayley, Cade, Alexis, Isla, Colin, Beck, and Elliot. She leaves behind many extended family members, dear friends, and all those who will forever miss her laughter, her warmth, and the joy she brought into every room.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation, Heartland Chapter in Leawood.

Memorial service will be held at 12pm on Feb. 28th at St. Ann Catholic Church with a lunch reception immediately following at the church.

St. Ann Catholic Church

7231 Mission Road, Prairie Village, KS 66208

Obituary published by Highland Park Funeral Home & Crematory.