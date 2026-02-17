Ralph Wayne Maser, 69, passed away from gliosarcoma on February 6, 2026, at home in Stilwell, KS.

He was born in Miami, FL to Rudy and Mary (Pomeroy) Maser on January 28, 1957, and grew up in Lake Worth, FL. After graduation he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he served in the 2nd Reconnaissance Battalion, 2nd Marine Division at Camp Lejeune, NC. He also served in the United States Army as a Medical Service Officer in the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, KY and as a scuba instructor for the Multinational Force and Observers in the Sinai Peninsula, Egypt.

Ralph met Carol Steimel when they were both stationed at Camp Lejeune. They married in Waterloo, IA in 1980 and had 2 children, Shannon and Mac. Ralph traveled extensively during his time in the military and later with his family. They trekked many miles together throughout the UK, Europe, Kenya, Iceland, Australia, Asia and Egypt. He had an uncanny sense of direction and could find his way around any city.

He graduated from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, OH with a BS in Biomedical Engineering. He worked for many years in pharmaceutical manufacturing. In 2007 he and Carol started Maser Industries, LLC in Stilwell, KS where they developed and manufactured food and dietary supplements under their own brands as well as for many customers.

Ralph loved his family and friends, traveling, running, dancing, hiking in Colorado, reading, mentoring, manufacturing, meditating, sitting on the deck, feeding the deer and hummingbirds, fishing, the ocean, shrimp, the USMC, woodworking, working with his family, Anjunadeep, and meeting with his men’s group. He mentored recovering addicts at Healing House in Kansas City as well as inmates at the United States Penitentiary in Leavenworth, KS. He was asked to officiate at weddings and present prayers of blessings, which he wrote personally in lengthy rhyming verse to the audiences’ great amusement.

Ralph has been described as powerful and assertive, soft spoken and gentle, loving, kind, brilliant, caring, encouraging, a good listener, wise, unstoppable, fearless, non-judgmental, risk-taking, 100% responsible, spiritual, funny and fun-loving. His favorite adage was “All things are fixable”.

He is preceded in death by his parents. Ralph is survived by his wife Carol, daughter Shannon Maser (Tommy Martin) of San Diego, CA, son Mac (Hannah) Maser of Lawrence, KS, grandsons Milo and Rudy Maser, one brother Joseph H. Maser of Lynn, MA and a very loving extended family.

Per Ralph’s wishes, a formal service will not be held. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later day.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Ralph’s name to Healing House KC Welcome Home! | Healing House KC and Do Good for Erin Do Good For Erin.

Heartfelt thanks go to Ralph’s doctors and medical teams at the University of Kansas Medical Center and Research Medical Center for their loving, professional care during the more than four years of his illness. Also, thank you to St. Croix Hospice for providing the compassionate care that allowed Ralph to remain comfortably at home during his last weeks.

Ralph had a caring heart and touched many lives. He will be missed immensely by all who knew him.

