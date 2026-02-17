Richard Bentley Mettee

April 16, 1932 — February 14, 2026

Olathe

RICHARD B. METTEE, born April 16, 1932, at Bethany Hospital in Kansas City Kansas. Richard grew up in Lenexa and Shawnee, Kansas, attending Shawnee Grade School and Shawnee Mission (North) High School. He talked of early memories playing basketball games against Prairie School and caddying at Indian Hills Country Club. As a child, he spent many memorable days with his grandfather, Parke Mettee, on the “home place” farm at 79th & Quivira, helping Parke raise cattle and farm the land. At the farm, he met his lifelong best friends, Art Hoehn and Larry Davis. At age seventeen he traveled to Northern California to work at a logging camp.

At age 21, he married Michelene (Mickie) Romano. In 1953, they welcomed their only child Antoinette (Toni) Lee. Soon thereafter, Richard joined the Army and was sent to Heidelberg, Germany (with best friends Art and Larry). While there, he and Mickie traveled to many places and lived, not on base, but in the city where they learned the language and enjoyed the German culture with their neighbors. Upon his discharge and return to civilian life, he began his career in the car business, starting in sales at Kelly Williams Ford in Kansas City, Kansas. He stayed in the car business, eventually owning “Dick Mettee Lincoln Mercury” in Leavenworth, Kansas. In his later years, he was successful in commercial real estate.

In the late 1970’s, he joined the Catholic Church — this becoming a defining factor in his life. He and Mickie were members of Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Shawnee from its inception.

He enjoyed his years in the Shawnee Council of the Knights of Columbus, participating in the Lenten fish frys and annual Tootsie Roll campaign supporting Special Olympics. He was a member of the Lexexa VFW. He was generous in supporting the Salvation Army, Kansas City and Shawnee Mission Christian Schools, and many other charitable causes, including the beautiful bronze Sculpture of the Good Shepherd that he commissioned for the church.

Some of his passions in life included Canadian fishing trips, KU Basketball, all animals (especially dogs), and his grandson Nicholas Mettee Gray.

Richard is survived by his wife, Mickie Mettee; Daughter Toni (Tom) Gray; and grandson Nick Gray.

The family extends a special thanks to Advance Care Hospice and the caring staff at Cedar Lake Village.

Visitation will be Thursday, Feb. 19, at 10:00 am, at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Shawnee, Kansas, service at 11:00 am; burial in the Resurrection Cemetery, with a lunch reception to follow at the church.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.