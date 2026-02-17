December 17, 1963 — February 6, 2026

Overland Park

Robert Tomlin Owens, 62, of Overland Park, Kansas passed away February 6th after a brief illness. Robert was born Dec. 17, 1963, in Kansas City, Missouri to Jim and Peggy (Tomlin) Owens.

Robert was a warm, caring and engaging person, a natural athlete with a sense of humor that made life meaningful and fun.

The loves of his life were his wife Brenda (Klein), son Sam and stepdaughter Abby (Smyers)

Brenda and Robert were married in 2003, coming into each other’s lives in their late 30s. They were happy to have found each other and delighted to be blessed with a son, bringing then 15-year-old Abby a baby brother.

From day one, Robert and Sam had a special relationship. Sam inherited Robert’s athletic ability, which was a source of great joy for Robert as he cheered him on in basketball, baseball, tennis and golf.

Robert was so looking forward to seeing Sam’s final season on the Rockhurst University baseball team and attending his graduation in May. We know he will be there in spirit.

Robert was honored to help raise his stepdaughter Abby, a doting big sister and loving daughter he loved like his own.

Robert was raised in Springfield, Missouri, having moved there with his family at age four. He was blessed with a happy and active childhood, one in which his two older siblings both tormented and adored him. (As adults in Kansas City, the siblings never lived more than five miles apart.) In high school, Robert excelled at tennis, winning a state championship, and in basketball, where he led the city in scoring for most of his senior year. In later years, he became an accomplished golfer.

He obtained a degree in business administration from the University of Kansas and a master’s degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City. He was a versatile leader, working as the Marketing Director for Knit-Rite, a medical textile products company, and for more than three decades in executive roles in commercial banking and lending.

He served on the board of governors (and as president) of Indian Hills Country Club and the board of advisors of University of Kansas Edwards Campus. He was selected for the 2019 class of Leadership Kansas, one of the oldest and most prestigious statewide leadership programs in the country. He was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity.

Preceding him in death were his mother Peggy; his father-in-law and mother-in-law Marvin and Norma Klein; and brother-in-law Dan Galindau.

In addition to his wife and children, Robert is survived by his father Jim Owens; brother Steve Owens (Cindy); sister Meg Townsend (Mark); son-in-law Dan Smyers, sister-in-law Kathy Galindau; brothers-in-law Rick (Teresa) and Kerry Klein as well as seven nieces and nephews.

We will miss Robert’s kindness, laughter and caring nature every day. We are grateful for the time we had with him and the memories he gave us.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Robert can be made to support the Rockhurst University baseball program. Please visit this website and select that your gift is in memory of Robert Owens. You may also give by check made payable to “Rockhurst University” and in the memo line “Robert Owens – Baseball” Donations can be mailed to the following address: Rockhurst University, Attn: Macie Wallace, 1100 Rockhurst Road, Kansas City, MO 64110.”

A Celebration of Life will be held on March 11th at 3:00 p.m. at Indian Hills Country Club, 6847 Tomahawk Rd in Mission Hills, Kansas.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.