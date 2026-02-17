fbpx
Russell James “Jim” Winters

Tuesday, June 22nd, 1943 – Friday, February 13th, 2026

Russell “Jim” James Winters, 82, Gardner, Kansas passed away Friday, February 13, 2026 at Azria Health, Olathe, Kansas. Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Jim was born in Parsons, Kansas on June 22, 1943 to Harley and Dolly (Hansen) Winters. He was a Wichita area resident where he earned a master’s degree in education at Friends University. Jim owned a real estate company in Wichita. He enjoyed playing sports and watching them.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his sons Dr. Todd Winters, Gardner, Kansas and Steve (Chanal) Winters, San Diego, California; brothers Marvin (Maryanne) Winters, Arizona and Brett (Karen) Hansen, Lincoln, Nebraska; three grandchildren and former spouse Nancy (Gates) Winters.

