Dr. Lenys Nereida Lopez Gutierrez

January 13, 1958 — February 16, 2026

Overland Park

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Lenys Nereida Lopez Gutierrez, who left us peacefully on February 16, surrounded by love with her family at her side at AdventHealth Hospital in Overland Park, Kansas, after a long illness.

Lenys was born on January 13, 1958, in Punta Cardón, Venezuela, to the late Antonio and Maria (Gutierrez) Lopez. She completed her education at the University of Carabobo and became a medical doctor. In 1990, she completed her residency training in pediatrics and went on to practice as a dedicated, certified pediatrician in Valencia, Venezuela. She served her community with empathy and passion until her retirement, before moving to the United States with her family.

Above all, Lenys was a devoted mother, loving wife, caring sister and aunt, and loyal friend. She is survived by her beloved husband and college sweetheart, Francisco Sosa, with whom she shared 39 happy years of marriage. She was the proud and loving mother of Desiree Sosa (Sherif Hassabo) and Francisco Sosa. She is also survived by her cherished siblings, Glenys Lopez (Luis Perez) and Alexis Lopez (Claret Castro); her in-laws, Matias Figueredo, Thania Sosa, Edgar Sanchez, and Pedro Sosa; as well as her many nieces, nephews, cousins — and her dearest dog, Vicky. She was preceded in death by her beloved sister, Gledys Lopez, who passed away less than one year ago, and brother, Carlos Lopez.

Lenys found joy in spending time with her family and friends, traveling, listening to music, and enjoying coffee outdoors. She especially loved caring for Vicky. She had a quiet way of making life better for those around her, embodying humility, strength, and deeply rooted family values. As a physician, she practiced medicine with compassion and dedication, always striving to make the world — and her country — a better place.

Her legacy is one of love, selflessness, resilience, and courage. That legacy will live on in the hearts of her family, who will carry her strength forward. She was deeply loved throughout her life and will be loved forever.

OBITUARY – SPANISH

Con profundo dolor en nuestros corazones, anunciamos el fallecimiento de Lenys Nereida López Gutiérrez, quien partió en paz el 16 de febrero, rodeada de amor y con su familia a su lado en el hospital AdventHealth en Overland Park, Kansas, tras una larga enfermedad.

Lenys nació el 13 de enero de 1958 en Punta Cardón, Venezuela, hija de los ya fallecidos Antonio y María (Gutiérrez) López. Realizó sus estudios en la Universidad de Carabobo, donde se graduó como médica cirujana. En 1990 culminó su residencia en pediatría y ejerció como pediatra certificada y comprometida en Valencia, Venezuela. Sirvió a su comunidad con empatía y pasión hasta su jubilación, antes de trasladarse a los Estados Unidos junto a su familia.

Por encima de todo, Lenys fue una madre abnegada, esposa amorosa, hermana y tía cariñosa, y amiga leal. Le sobreviven su amado esposo y mejor amigo, Francisco Sosa, con quien compartió 39 felices años de matrimonio. Fue una madre orgullosa y amorosa de Desiree Sosa (Sherif Hassabo) y Francisco Sosa. También le sobreviven sus queridos hermanos, Glenys López (Luis Pérez) y Alexis López (Claret Castro); sus cuñados Matías Figueredo, Thania Sosa, Edgar Sánchez y Pedro Sosa; así como sus numerosos sobrinos, sobrinas, y primos — y su adorada perrita, Vicky. Le precedieron en la muerte su amada hermana, Gledys López, quien falleció hace menos de un año, y su hermano, Carlos López.

Lenys encontraba alegría en compartir tiempo con su familia y amigos, viajar, escuchar música y disfrutar de un café al aire libre. Amaba especialmente cuidar de Vicky. Tenía una manera serena y discreta de hacer la vida mejor para quienes la rodeaban, reflejando humildad, fortaleza y valores familiares profundamente arraigados. Como médica, ejerció su profesión con compasión y entrega, siempre esforzándose por hacer del mundo — y de su país — un lugar mejor.

Visitation

Friday, February 20, 2026

12:00 – 2:00 pm (Central time)

The Amos Family Funeral Home & Crematory

10901 Johnson Dr

Shawnee, KS 66203

Funeral Service

Friday, February 20, 2026

Starts at 2:00 pm (Central time)

The Amos Family Funeral Home & Crematory

10901 Johnson Dr

Shawnee, KS 66203

Burial

Friday, February 20, 2026

Starts at 3:00 pm (Central time)

Johnson County Memorial Gardens

11200 Metcalf Avenue

Overland Park, KS 66210

