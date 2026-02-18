fbpx
Johnson County Obituaries

Janet Marie Kennedy

September 2, 1938 — February 15, 2026
Olathe

Please check back at a later date for a full obituary.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Wayside Waifs.

Visitation

Saturday, February 28, 2026

9:30 – 10:30 am (Central time)

Johnson County Funeral Chapel

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

Funeral Service

Saturday, February 28, 2026

Starts at 10:30 am (Central time)

Johnson County Funeral Chapel

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.

