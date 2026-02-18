Obituaries February 18, 2026 Johnson County Obituaries Janet Marie Kennedy Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL September 2, 1938 — February 15, 2026 Olathe Please check back at a later date for a full obituary. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Wayside Waifs. Visitation Saturday, February 28, 2026 9:30 – 10:30 am (Central time) Johnson County Funeral Chapel 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210 Funeral Service Saturday, February 28, 2026 Starts at 10:30 am (Central time) Johnson County Funeral Chapel 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210 Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens. Previous articleRonald “Ron” Joseph BarnhartNext articleClarrissa Ann Hall