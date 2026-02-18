Ronald “Ron” Joseph Barnhart

December 30, 1941 — February 17, 2026

Leawood, Kansas

Ronald Joseph Barnhart, commonly known as Ron, was born on December 30, 1941, in Detroit, Michigan, to Joseph and Mae Barnhart. He grew up alongside his siblings, Thomas Barnhart, who preceded him in death, and Katherine “Kitty” Barnhart, who survives him.

Ron lived a life defined by devotion to his family, friends, patients, and to living fully.

He attended the University of Michigan and completed his residency at the University of Kansas Medical Center. He then established his OB-GYN practice at Shawnee Mission Medical Center, where he cared for families in the Kansas City area for decades. As an OB-GYN, Ron often said he had chosen the best profession in the world because he was able to bring joy into it every day. He loved his work deeply, and generations of families in the Kansas City area remember him not only as a skilled physician but as a steady and reassuring presence at some of life’s most meaningful moments.

Between 1972 and 1976, Ron served as a Major and Army physician stationed in Okinawa. While there, his first son, Brian, was born, marking the beginning of what would become his proudest role: father.

Ron was a devoted and energetic dad to his four children. He coached ice hockey, Little League baseball, softball, and soccer for every team his children participated in. He woke before dawn to take his kids waterskiing and canoeing during annual trips to Torch Lake, Michigan. He organized ambitious ski trips to Colorado each year, getting four children up the mountain and back down again, which was no small feat. There were fishing trips, long bike rides across Michigan, and countless evenings filled with piano music drifting through the house as he serenaded his family. He was an accomplished pianist throughout his life, and music was part of the rhythm of home.

In 2001, Ron married the love of his life, Bonnie Taylor, whom he met through bicycling. Finding Bonnie brought him profound happiness and gratitude. He often expressed how fortunate he felt to have found her, and those who loved him saw how completely devoted he was. Bonnie brought companionship, adventure, and deep joy to his life. Together they traveled the world on two wheels, exploring new places, sharing long conversations on quiet roads, and building friendships wherever they went.

Tucson became a special part of their life together. Each winter, Ron and Bonnie returned to the desert sunshine, where they spent their days hiking, cycling, and gathering with friends. Tucson was filled with warmth in every sense, with long rides beneath blue skies, shared meals, laughter, and enduring friendships. Those winters reflected the rhythm of their marriage: active, joyful, and surrounded by community.

Ron also embraced Bonnie’s family wholeheartedly. He became a beloved member of her extended family, forming especially close bonds that reflected his generous spirit. He was particularly fond of Bonnie’s mother, who lived to the remarkable age of 102 and adored Ron in return. His attentiveness and affection toward her deepened everyone’s appreciation for her and created treasured memories for the entire family. He did not simply marry into the family; he fully joined it.

Despite a demanding medical schedule and frequent call nights, Ron gave back tirelessly. Every Tuesday throughout his career, he volunteered at Duchesne Clinic in Kansas City, Kansas, providing care to women and families who needed it most. His children never felt the sacrifice of his time, only the abundance of his love. He had a remarkable way of being fully present.

Ron was deeply loyal to his friends and chose to remain in the Kansas City area largely because those friendships mattered so much to him. Time and again, he showed up for others in moments of crisis, offering comfort, practical help, and quiet steadiness. He was sincere, dependable, and endlessly kind.

Above all, Ron adored his family.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Bonnie Taylor.

He is also survived by his children:

Brian Barnhart and his wife, Tuesday Faust, and their children, Elsie and Paloma Timothy Barnhart and his wife, Sarah Barnhart, their son, Ethan, and his daughter, Sophie Bridget Barnhart and her wife, Deb Armstrong, and their children, Addy and Nilo Betsy Barnhart and her husband, Ryan Clifford, and their children, Sam and Olivia

He was a beloved grandfather, father, uncle, brother, and friend. His sister, Kitty, also survives him.

Ron’s life was one of service, music, motion, and deep connection. He brought thousands of babies into the world, and he brought just as much joy into his own family’s life. He will be remembered for his steady hands, his adventurous spirit, his quiet humor, and the way he made everyone around him feel cared for.

In Lieu of Flowers

The family requests that donations be made in Ron’s honor to:

Alzheimer’s Foundation of America

Doctors Without Borders

A local hospice organization of your choosing

Memorial Service

Monday, March 2, 2026

2:00 – 3:00 pm (Central time)

Johnson County Funeral Chapel

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.