February 8, 1948 — February 16, 2026

Overland Park

Sharon Nickerson, beloved mother, grandmother, and sister, passed away on February 16, 2026, in Overland Park, KS, at the age of 78. Born on February 8, 1948, in Minneapolis, MN, Sharon led a life filled with love, creativity, and commitment to family.

Sharon was a devoted mother to her three children, Kristin, Jamie, and Jeff. She created a warm, loving home where her family could gather and enjoy each other’s company. She married her college sweetheart in 1970, and they enjoyed 35 years together until his passing.

Sharon worked as a school librarian and later as a church secretary, where her mix of organizational skills and kindness helped many. She also served for 25 years alongside Gary as Sunday School teachers. Her favorite pastimes were reading, creating memorable celebrations for her family, and filling her home with fun collections of dolls and bears.

Her greatest joy, however, was spending time with her five granddaughters—Elliana, Meghan, Bethany, Joely, and Alex—cheering them on in all their activities and accomplishments. Sharon was incredibly proud of her family and cherished every moment spent with her loved ones.

Sharon was an alumnus of Minnehaha Academy and Westmont College, where she was a member of the elite vocal choirs.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Gary Nickerson, and her parents, Harry and Eileen Eaton. Sharon is survived by her daughter, Kristin Ong, and son-in-law, JooJin Ong, along with their daughters, Elliana, Meghan, and Bethany; her son, Jamie Nickerson; her son, Jeffrey Nickerson, and daughter-in-law Rachael Nickerson, along with their daughters, Joely and Alex; and her sister, Sharleen (Dow) Padgett.

A private family burial will take place February 21, 2026. Further details for a future memorial service will be forthcoming.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.