Dale VanSlyke, 85, a devoted husband, father, business owner, and faithful servant, passed away at the St. Luke’s Hospice House on February 13, 2026. He was born in a farm home near Amsterdam, Missouri to parents Roy and Opal VanSlyke, the fourth of five children on December 26, 1940.

In 1960, he married the love of his life, Linda Weed and had three sons. From the beginning their focus was on family.

From a young age he was known as a hard worker. After arriving in Kansas City he got a job at Sears, Roebuck and Company mail-order plant and warehouse. He was employed by Milgram Food Stores as a meat cutter for 24 years. Dale then channeled his hard work ethic into a successful business. He started DABCO Janitorial securing the accounts of Baptist Medical Center, adjoining doctors’ offices and other community office buildings.

After retirement, his greatest joy was spending time on his farm in Baldwin, KS and providing produce to family, friends and local charities. His farm was his playground. He enjoyed days on the tractor mowing, plowing and maintaining the ponds and large grassy areas.

His giving soul looked for opportunities to live out his Christian faith. He was known to reach out to family members and friends to assist them with everyday needs. But he also took the time to notice a stranger that may need his help as well.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Opal VanSlyke, his sisters Gladys Clark and Connie Gibson and brother Jack VanSlyke. Dale is survived by his wife, Linda, and his three sons Don (Karin), Andrew (Gretchen), and Brian (Toni) and sister Vesta Burbank (Leonard). Additionally he leaves behind seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren along with extended family and friends.

Please join the family on Saturday, February 28th, 2026 at Blue Valley Church: 8925 W 151st Street, Overland Park, KS 66221. Visitation will be at 1pm with a memorial service following at 2:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family has selected St. Luke’s Hospice and Blue Valley Church, Overland Park, KS for donations.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.