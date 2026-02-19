Friday, May 14th, 1943 – Tuesday, February 17th, 2026

Earl Dean “Buddy” Hall, 82, Gardner, Kansas passed away Tuesday, February 17, 2026 at University of Kansas Olathe. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 21, 2026 at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kansas. Interment at Gardner Cemetery, Gardner, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be given to Haskell Indian Nations University, Haskell Foundation, 155 E. Indian Ave., PO Box 5019, Lawrence, KS 66046. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Buddy was born in Fort Scott, Kansas on May 14, 1943 to Earl Willard Hall and Myrtle Elizabeth (Clark) Hall Eastland. Buddy was raised by Morris and Myrtle Eastland. He moved to Gardner in 1971 from Fort Scott. He did custodial work at a Kansas City hospital and for the Trails Cafe in Gardner. Buddy loved western music and was a fan of John Wayne, Roy Rogers and Gene Autry. He liked to collect eagles and Native American items. Buddy enjoyed watching western movies and karate movies. As a boy, he loved vacationing with his aunt and uncle. Later in life he also enjoyed traveling to Texas & Mexico to see his youngest sister. He was very sociable, and loved to walk downtown and participated in community socials. Buddy enjoyed the annual Johnson County Fair, and he loved the Cornerstone Park fountain and the occasional music concerts. He was an avid gardener and loved all kinds of flowers. He often helped neighbors with their gardens, as well as, delivering their mail from the community mailbox. Along with the love of music, he also loved singing and dancing. He was an avid photographer and always had a camera or two on him. He was very mindful of others and always said “God bless you”. Everyone in the community where he lived until his death always said how much they loved him and how he was the sweetest man. He will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends.

Buddy is preceded in death by his parents; stepfather Morris Eastland and sister Kathy Kramer. He is survived by his siblings: Sharon DeFreece, Linda Carroll, Gene Eastland and Scott Eastland and several nephews and nieces.

Obituary published by Bruce Funeral Home.