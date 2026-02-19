Olathe Public Schools addresses community after reported spike in ICE activity

After weeks of an increase in reports of immigration enforcement in Olathe, school board leaders sought to address concerns in a letter sent out to families this week.

Olathe Public Schools sent the letter to families Wednesday ensuring that the district educates all students, “regardless of their background, ability or circumstance,” but it doesn’t directly address the question of whether students without proper documentation could be detained by ICE while on school property.

The letter comes after weeks of increased immigration enforcement in Olathe and student-led protests across Johnson County.

In the letter, signed by Board of Education President Stacey Yurkovich and Board of Education Vice President Julie Steele, the district said they have heard from students, families and staff who are concerned about ICE activity and what role the schools would play if agents were to show up.

The letter says that in the “unlikely” event that an immigration enforcement agency comes to a school, office staff will direct the district’s Safety Services department to come to the school and “work directly with the agency to minimize disruption to the school day.”

The Post reached out to the school district spokesperson for clarification on Olathe Public Schools’ policy in dealing with immigration enforcement agencies as well as its response in the event an agency comes to a school to detain a student without documentation. We will update this story once we hear back.

The letter says the district’s “primary mission is to educate every student in a safe, inclusive, and supportive learning environment.”

“When we say all students, we truly mean every child who walks through our doors —- regardless of their background, ability or circumstance,” it continues.

The district emphasized that the practices put in place to protect students have not changed.

District policy dictates the following, according to the letter:

The district will not disclose education records without a court order.

Anyone who visits the school is required to show valid identification.

If an immigration enforcement agency comes to a school — which the letter says is “unlikely” — office staff will tell the district’s Safety Services department who will go to the school and work directly with the agency “to minimize disruption to the school day.”

“It is a privilege to be entrusted with your children’s education and care,” the letter reads.

Below is a full copy of the letter.

Olathe Public Schools Community,

Over the past few weeks, we have heard from students, parents, staff and community members with concerns related to current events involving immigration and federal agencies. Many have raised questions about the role of school districts in these matters. Please know that as a Board of Education and public school district, we are unwavering in our commitment to fostering a welcoming and inclusive environment for all students. We educate every student in accordance with federal law and with the foundation of our Notice of Non-Discrimination.

In our Olathe Public Schools, our primary mission is to educate every student in a safe, inclusive, and supportive learning environment. When we say all students, we truly mean every child who walks through our doors – regardless of their background, ability or circumstance.

Public education in the United States is built on the foundational principle that public schools serve all students. This enduring commitment defines our nation’s public school system: every child has the right to public education. We are proud to uphold that responsibility each day and remain steadfast in our dedication to ensuring every student is empowered to succeed and that their perspective is valued.

We have shared this with our parents and staff members previously, and we want to be clear that our practices have not changed. Our student information is protected by law, and the district does not disclose educational records without a court order. In addition, no visitors are admitted to our buildings without presenting valid identification. In the unlikely event that any enforcement agency comes to a building, office staff are directed to inform our district’s Safety Services department, who will arrive on site and work directly with the agency to minimize disruption to the school day. These procedures were established well before this school year to protect the safety of our students and staff and to ensure compliance with all local, state, and federal laws.

It is a privilege to be entrusted with your children’s education and care. Their safety, growth, and achievement guide every decision we make. If you have any questions, concerns, or need further assistance, please feel free to contact your student’s principal, who can address them directly.

Sincerely,

Dr. Stacey Yurkovich – Board of Education President

Julie Steele – Board of Education Vice President

Olathe students walk out

In recent weeks, Olathe high school students have joined hundreds of other students in Johnson County public schools in leading several protests against ICE activity in the area.

On Feb. 5, hundreds of students from multiple Olathe high schools walked out of class and gathered near the Johnson County Courthouse, lining Santa Fe Street chanting things like “No justice, no peace. We want ICE off our streets” and waving signs.

That evening at the Olathe Board of Education meeting, school board members Will Babbit and Claire Reagan said they attended the demonstration. Babbit said it was great to see students using their voices and Reagan called it “powerful.”

The following week, hundreds of Olathe East students also walked out. They gathered at 127th Street and Black Bob Road, also holding signs and chanting.

One board of education member criticized the district for its response to the walkouts for potentially creating a “chilling effect on student voice.”

An email sent to high school families before the first walkout read:

“If a student chooses to leave school grounds, we cannot guarantee supervision. In addition, we feel it is important for our parents and guardians to be aware that our standard attendance protocols are followed in the event of a student walkout or protest.”

At a board of education meeting on Feb. 5, board member Brad Boyd said the email emphasized consequences and risk too much.

“For some students and families, that emphasis may feel discouraging rather than informative and may unintentionally create a chilling effect on student voice,” he said.

Boyd said he wished that the communications from the district did more to support student civic engagement.