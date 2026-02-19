Obituaries February 19, 2026 Johnson County Obituaries Patricia Ann Wyatt Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL December 7, 1956 — February 17, 2026 Kansas City In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to The Lutheran High School of Kansas City, Hope Lutheran Church, and American Cancer Society. Memorial Service Friday, February 20, 2026 Starts at 9:30 am (Central time) New Hope Lutheran Church 6308 Quivira Rd, Shawnee, KS 66216 Graveside Service Friday, February 20, 2026 Starts at 11:00 am (Central time) Johnson County Memorial Gardens 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210 Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens. Previous articleSusan Gayle MaloneNext articleDale VanSlyke