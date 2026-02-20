Obituaries February 20, 2026 Obituaries Less than 1 min. read Local obituaries from Feb. 13-19 The Post published the obituaries of the following individuals over the preceding days. Photo credit Shutterstock. Earl Dean “Buddy” Hall; Robert Michael Kudelko; Dale VanSlyke; Patricia Ann Wyatt; Susan Gayle Malone; Clarrissa Ann Hall; Janet Marie Kennedy; Ronald “Ron” Joseph Barnhart; Dr. Lenys Nereida Lopez Gutierrez; Sharon Nickerson; Jack Von Behrenfeld; Russell James “Jim” Winters; Juan Garcia Jr.; Mary Catherine Scherzer; James “Jim” Sandison Archer; Ralph Wayne Maser; Douglas Brian Sikkel; Robert Tomlin Owens; James Douglas Watkins (Doug); Kylee Ann Chestnut; Margot Ann Heilman; Jeanne Ann Patton; Richard Bentley Mettee; Elaine Wray; Jose Juan Franco; Loretta Gifford; Alice Evelyn Justice; JoAnn Trussell; Demetri David Chomyak; Patricia E. Lavery; Maria Thelma Mott Previous articleUS-69 toll lanes open this weekend in Overland Park. Here’s how they’ll workNext articleAfter nearly 70 years in Prairie Village, Mission Road Bible Church’s final service is this Sunday About the author Obituaries Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES Olathe’s new Innovation Campus gives students a jump-start on their careers KC bus riders, including in JoCo, unionize out of frustration over service cuts and constant budget fights This JoCo mom’s nonprofit wants kids to have companions in healing After nearly 70 years in Prairie Village, Mission Road Bible Church’s final service is this Sunday US-69 toll lanes open this weekend in Overland Park. Here’s how they’ll work