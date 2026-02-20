While their peers are sitting in math class or running around the gymnasium, some Olathe Public School juniors and seniors are practicing emergency response in a fake apartment, grooming dogs or wiring tiny homes.

The school district officially celebrated the grand opening of its Innovation Campus on Thursday — though students have been using the building since last month.

Located at 450 N. Rogers Road, the Innovation Campus is a central hub for many of the district’s career pathway programs. Students still attend their home high schools for half the day.

School district officials and local leaders attended the grand opening.

Board of Education President Stacey Yurkovich became emotional as she spoke at the grand opening.

“Every square foot represents a commitment from our community to learning that is relevant, forward thinking and student centered,” she said.

U.S. Representative Sharice Davids also gave remarks at the grand opening, particularly about the benefits the new campus can give to students as they prepare for life after high school.

“It is great to be here, celebrating something that represents the very best of our community, the very best of public education, things like innovation, opportunity and a real commitment to preparing our students — the next generation — for what they are going to be seeing as they enter adulthood,” Davids said.

The 260,000-square-foot building was funded through the district’s 2022 bond measure.

Here are some of the key programs taught at the Innovation Campus.

Animal Science and Research

Students in the animal science and research pathway learn veterinary science, animal care and research practices.

The facility includes a grooming room with kennels, an outdoor space to take out the dogs and even a reception desk so students can practice the administrative side of the career.

Culinary Arts

Culinary Arts students learn in what looks like a professional restaurant kitchen. They learn everything from designing menus to making full-course meals. The program has a student-run restaurant called “Finesse: A Culinary Experience” where they serve the public. They also offer full-service catering.

At the end of the program, students can earn industry certifications and credit toward culinary or hospitality degrees.

Construction Technology

In the Construction Technology pathway, students learn things like how to read a blueprint and building codes to hands-on construction practices. Students build tiny homes complete with the wiring and then design and construct full-sized playhouses.

Health Care Science

This pathway prepares students to become health care professionals. The Innovation Campus has a simulated hospital room with fake patients. Students can also practice administrative and patient-intake skills at a reception counter.

Students can walk away with certifications in Basic Life Support, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Certified Nurse Aide and Nutrition Assistant. They can also earn college credit for some courses at Johnson County Community College.

Emergency Medical Services

The EMS pathway is the first step in a career in emergency services. They receive CPR, patient assessment and trauma management training. They also participate in ride-alongs through Johnson County Med-Act.

The Innovation Campus has a mock apartment to simulate real-life emergency situations.

Electronics and Avionics

Students in the Electronics and Avionics pathway learn the knowledge and skills to eventually work in the Electronics field. Possible careers include working on hospital equipment, aviation products or control systems for factories.

The Innovation Campus features everything students need to learn about electronics like electrical testing procedures and repairing and overhauling electronic equipment.

Shared spaces

The Innovation Campus also houses Olathe’s Transition Support Programs where students ages 18-21 with special needs can prepare for life after high school.

The district’s esports arena, which just hosted the first Kansas State High School Activities Association esports state championship earlier this month, is also in the building.

The campus also has a student-run coffee shop.