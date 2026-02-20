SMSD News: Read Across SMSD – Claim Freedom 

Reading and writing are not just subjects, they are important skills that can help shape lives in so many ways.

In February, for Read Across SMSD, the Shawnee Mission School District explores how throughout history, reading and writing have been skills that have helped people Claim Freedom.

The elementary book in February is called “They Call Me Teach: Lessons in Freedom” by Lesa Cline-Ransome. This book tells the story of a young man who is enslaved and uses his ability to read to help everyone around him.

In Shawnee Mission Schools, it is often teachers, librarians, or even friends who help students connect with books that can open new doors and ideas. Recently, April Boyd-Noronha, Board of Education President, helped highlight several of these individuals.

Three Shawnee Mission librarians reflected on their work to help support students’ freedom to read.

Julie Fales, librarian at Shawnee Mission South High School, reflected on her work as a high school librarian. In a book club she hosts with students, they recently read a book called “Give Me a Sign,” about a girl who is deaf.

“Even if some of us haven’t interacted with someone who is deaf, this book got us talking about how when we do, we will have a better understanding,” Fales shared. “We are so lucky to have vibrant libraries in our schools full of books to help us understand, learn, escape, and create community!”

Hayden Ferguson, librarian at Indian Hills Middle School, recalls working in the past with an elementary student who clearly stated he didn’t like to read. She worked with the student to find books about the things he was interested in, such as hot air balloons, lemurs, and archeology.

“He was curious and books helped him discover more about what he did enjoy,” she shared. “I will always try to help our students find books they enjoy reading, because it is the key to their future.”

As she reflected back on her time as a library media specialist, Meredith Little at Apache IS Elementary School, recalled a story about a young student who was struggling in class. He moved to a quiet space in the library and found a book on a nearby bookshelf. When she went to talk to him, he said “I can read Ms. Little, I can read!”

“It was truly a magical moment,” she expressed. “From that day forward I was always catching him reading. I knew it was an important step for him because everything we do involves reading.”

About Read Across SMSD

Read Across SMSD is modeled after the National Read Across America program and is led in partnership with NEA-Shawnee Mission and the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation. Access to books for Shawnee Mission students is made possible through the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation.

Click here for the Read Across SMSD webpage, featuring resources from previous years, archive videos, and more information about the program.

Shawnee Mission School District is the third largest school district in Kansas. The district serves students in Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade in 34 elementary schools, five middle schools, five high schools, and several educational centers. It has been consistently ranked among the finest school districts nationwide for its high student performance. The district’s objective is that each student will have a personalized learning plan that will prepare them for college and careers, with the interpersonal skills they need for life success. The district serves a diverse student population from 14 cities within northeast Johnson County, Kansas, which is 10 miles from downtown Kansas City, Missouri. For more information, visit www.smsd.org.

There are multiple ways you can stay up-to-date on all of the news highlighting students and staff members in the Shawnee Mission School District throughout this school year. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, or watch for stories posted under “recent news” on www.smsd.org. Have you heard our podcast? Click here to listen or subscribe.