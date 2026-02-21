Your Library: Exciting changes coming to De Soto and Spring Hill

The De Soto and Spring Hill branches of Johnson County Library are getting close to reopening, and the final phase of renovation is underway. After more than 40 years of service, both buildings needed updated infrastructure, more space for community use and brighter, more welcoming environments. Patrons helped shape these improvements through community feedback gathered in 2022, and design work began in 2024 after the Johnson County Library Board approved the 2024 to 2028 Capital Improvement Plan.

De Soto Library: Reopening this spring

De Soto Library is nearing the finish line. With major construction almost complete, crews are preparing to install new technology, shelving and furniture. The branch is expected to reopen this spring, offering a refreshed space designed to make every visit easier and more enjoyable.

Inside, patrons will find new study and conference rooms that support quiet work, tutoring and small gatherings. A reorganized layout improves browsing and access to technology. Outside, updated landscaping and new seating create a warm and inviting entrance.

A standout feature is the renewed 6 by: 6 Ready to Read children’s area. It features a new mural by Brad Sneed, creator of the beloved 6 by 6 characters that help introduce young readers to early literacy. His artwork highlights De Soto landmarks and brings a sense of local pride to a space where families read, play and learn together.

Spring Hill Library: Expansion underway

Spring Hill Library is also moving forward on schedule. The new expansion is built, and interior renovation is in progress. When the branch reopens in mid 2026, patrons will find a larger building with more room to gather and connect.

The updated branch will include a new study and conference room, an expanded 6 by 6 children’s area filled with natural light and interactive literacy elements and a refreshed layout for the collection and technology. The outdoor space will offer new seating, and curbside pickup will return.

Spring Hill Library is also the anticipated pilot site for extended patron access outside staffed hours. This program would allow registered patrons to browse the collection, use computers and printers and pick up holds during designated unstaffed times. The idea grew directly from community requests for more flexible access.

Looking ahead

“These renovations represent a needed investment in two growing communities that rely on their local libraries for learning, connection and opportunity,” said County Librarian Tricia Suellentrop. The combined $6.3 million project, funded through Library reserves, strengthens both branches for the future and ensures they can continue to serve patrons for decades.

While construction continues, patrons can visit any of the Library’s 12 other branches, use drive‑thru returns and holds pickup or explore online and home services like eLibrary, HomeConnect, online homework help and the Library’s YouTube channel. Project updates are available at jocolibrary.org/desoto and jocolibrary.org/springhill.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom