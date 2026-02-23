April 1, 1942 — February 13, 2026

Overland Park

This beautiful, brilliant, loving and faithful woman left the earth yesterday, after an epic 14-month battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Barbara Adney Smith, born Bobbie Jo Adney, was an inspiration to many people; six teenage boys all at once, going to college at 34 to earn a Masters of Arts in English, then becoming a college teacher and writer. She also loved being a lay chaplain for the last several decades, bringing needed comfort to many. May the oceans of love you gave to our world come back to you many fold in the next, Bobbie Jo.

Memorial Service

Saturday, March 7, 2026

Starts at 2:00 pm (Central time)

Christ Church Anglican

5500 W 91st St, Overland Park, KS 66207

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.