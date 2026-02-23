In Loving Memory

Caroline Berry passed away peacefully on February 15, 2026, at her home in Overland Park, Kansas, at the age of 79. Born on December 11, 1946, Caroline built a life shaped by love for family (and cats), an appreciation for the arts, sciences, literature, and intellect, a deep interest in and respect for history, and a steady, quiet strength. Caroline and her husband, Bill, shared a lifetime of memories together in the Kansas City area.

Caroline is survived by her husband of 58 years, William Berry. She is also survived by their four children: John Berry, Diane Puente, Douglas Berry, and David Berry, their seven grandchildren, and a great‑grandson.

She was a relentless researcher, and devoted countless hours to genealogy: tracing roots, uncovering connections, and in many cases discovering missing, misspelled, or mis‑recorded names, photos, and gravesite locations, fixing the missing links, and honoring the lives that came before her. She approached this work with both skill and heart, hoping that future generations would understand and appreciate the legacy she so thoughtfully researched and preserved.

Caroline was also deeply passionate about photography, beginning in the film‑camera era and continuing into the digital age. She appreciated optical sciences in general, including telescopes, and the wonders of outer space. Her interest in astronomy began in childhood, growing up in the 1950s, where she played outer‑space role‑playing games; her recurring character was named “Mrs. Venus”, who could transfer herself to other worlds. She would imagine their cultures, and she and her sister would visit these worlds together.

This love of astronomy was passed down to her youngest sons, whom she greatly inspired.

She also dabbled in writing and long hoped to finish one of her novels—naturally, they were science fiction. A six‑page character and setting development sketch for one of her stories survives today, transferred from a 5¼‑inch floppy disk to a hard drive and converted to PDF.

Besides being a stay‑at‑home mother and genealogist, Caroline took on many roles throughout her life. She worked at the insurance agency where she and Bill met; she was a Flight Attendant for TWA; she sold Tupperware, Laurel Burch, and Color‑Me‑Beautiful, always demonstrating her impeccable eye for color and arrangement. Her favorite color schemes were inspired by the American Southwest—not only for their vibrant palettes, but also because she had a natural fascination with the native cultures that once lived there. This region, including what may have been her favorite town, Sedona, as well as the Hawaiian Islands and their native culture and history, were among her most cherished places on Earth. She helped design and co‑run a women’s health website, Project AWARE, for 15 years. In recent years, she and Bill volunteered with Kitty City, a cat‑rescue mission, where they photographed and helped find homes for orphaned cats.

