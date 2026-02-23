Saturday, November 12th, 1949 – Wednesday, February 18th, 2026

Cathleen Ann Murdock, 76, Spring Hill, Kansas passed away Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at her home. Her Celebration of Life will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 28, 2026 at Bruce Funeral Home, 712 S. Webster, Spring Hill, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Feeding America. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Cathe was born in Scott City, Kansas on November 12, 1949 to Lawrence “Dewey” Duane Van Degrift and JoAnn Nell (Yeager) Van Degrift. She worked at Yellow Freight at the IT help desk, and she was also a Highway Patrol Dispatcher. On October 6, 1994 in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, Cathe married Lloyd Murdock. She enjoyed cooking and baking and trying new recipes. Cathe liked to shop and travel to Florida. Her favorite time was spent playing with her grandchildren, organizing birthday gatherings and hosting family get togethers.

Cathe was preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Becky Cayton, Candy Van Degrift and Staci Pickrell. She is survived by her husband Lloyd; children: Todd Dishon, Wichita, Kansas, Scott Dishon, Wichita, Kansas, Jada (David) Close, Durango, Colorado, Curtis (Dee Dee) Murdock, Paola, Kansas and Emily Murdock, Farmington, Missouri; siblings: Kelly (Debi) Van Degrift, Wichita, Kansas, Randy (Flo) Van Degrift, Verona, Missouri and Jerry (Robin) Van Degrift, Wichita, Kansas; grandchildren: Jason Dishon, Kaetlyn Dishon, Taylor Murdock, Kale Murdock and Landon Murdock and best friend Elizabeth Haddad

Obituary published by Bruce Funeral Home.