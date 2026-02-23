Daniel P. Willig

October 3, 1951 – February 2, 2026

Daniel Willig, 74, Overland Park, KS, passed away February 2, 2026. A celebration of life and service will be held at 11:00AM Saturday, February 28th, 2026 at Highland Park Funeral Home at 4101 State Avenue in Kansas City Kansas.

Dan was born October 3, 1951, in Chicago. He had an insatiable curiosity about the world and people. After getting a GED in the army, Dan went on to get a degree in sociology at UMKC, took courses at the Kansas City Art Institute and got a degree in telecommunications at DeVry University KC. His work life included rehabbing older homes in Midtown and working for USPS, Unicor (as furniture factory foreman) and Sprint. Dan was a decorated combat Vietnam veteran, serving honorably from 1969 to 1972. Dan loved helping family and friends and was an amazingly resourceful person.

He was preceded in death by his dear mother and father Rose K. Doyle and James V. Willig, Sr., and by his beloved brother James V. Willig Jr. Surviving Dan are his loving wife, Dorothy Crooks, his beautiful sisters Debra Duszynski (William) and Karen Doyle, his loving brother, Scott Willig, his nephews Billy, Joey, Sam, Jarlath and Tadhg, and numerous cousins.

Memorial contributions should be directed to Disabled American Veterans (www.DAV.org) or Vietnam Veterans of America (www.vva.org).

