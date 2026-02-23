Gwendolyn “Tikie” Jenkins

January 4, 1931 — February 15, 2026

Shawnee

Tikie was born in a small town outside Lahaina, Maui, where her father owned a restaurant and she worked from a young age. Throughout her life, she remained fiercely proud of her Hawaiian upbringing.

After high school, she attended the University of Hawaii, then joined the Women’s Army Corps and was stationed at Ft. Meade, Maryland. There she met and married her husband, Walter Jenkins. They welcomed their only child, Jen, while living in Maryland before returning to Hawaii for a few years.

Walter continued his studies at Indiana University in Bloomington, and the family later moved to Chicago before finally settling in Naperville, Illinois. There, Tikie taught first grade for many years and also ran a childcare center.

Walter’s banking career then took them on an international adventure, and they truly lived life to the fullest. They made their home in Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo, and Jakarta, where Tikie formed lifelong friendships and embraced learning to cook local cuisine. She was quite a cook!

Upon returning to the United States, they settled in Lake Quivira, Kansas, to be near Jen and her family, becoming active members of the community. After Walter’s passing, Tikie moved to Lakeview Village in Lenexa. As always, she quickly made dear friends and brought comfort and companionship to many as a lay chaplain. There, she met Joe Gallagher, and they shared a loving relationship, and a love of Japanese culture, until his death.

Tikie never met a stranger and was a lot of fun. She leaves behind many friends who will remember her extraordinary kindness and sense of humor.

Tikie is survived by her daughter, Jen Augustine, and son-in-law, Jon Augustine; grandchildren, Eli and Alix Augustine; great-grandchildren, Genevieve and Beckett Augustine; and sisters, Barbara Koshiyama and Geri Kaita.

A celebration of life will be held soon at Lakeview Village. Contributions in her memory may be made to Kansas City Hospice or an animal charity of your choice.

