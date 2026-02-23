Janice Kay Balsinger

January 25, 1943 — February 17, 2026

Lenexa

Janice Kay (Fromholtz) Balsinger, lovingly known as Jan, passed away peacefully on February 17, 2026, in Overland Park, at the age of 83.

She was born on January 25, 1943, in Joplin, Missouri to Nickolas and Margaret C.(Gangle) Fromholtz. Jan was raised in a faithful family, roots that shaped the woman she would become — steadfast in her devotion, generous in her love, and unwavering in her kindness.

A proud 1961 graduate of Bishop Miege High School, Jan carried her faith and values with her throughout her life. She was a devoted member of Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Her voice was a treasured part of the choir for many years, as singing was the truest expression of her faith and her joy. Her voice lifted countless services and touched many lives.

Above all, Jan was known for her kindness shown in small acts, warm words, and helping others. She was completely dedicated to her children, who were the center of her world.

She was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Alysia Marie Balsinger; her parents, Nickolas A. and Margaret C. (Gangle) Fromholtz; her brothers, Robert Fromholtz and Nickolas E. Fromholtz; and her sisters, Rita (Fromholtz) Grady and Margaret “Marge” (Fromholtz) Gustafson. Though their absence left lasting spaces in her heart, she carried their memories with grace and quiet strength.

Jan is survived by her sister, Joyce (Fromholtz) Horan; her son, Daniel Balsinger and wife Kim; her daughters, Karla (Balsinger) Barnett and husband Kevin, and Michelle (Balsinger) Geiss and partner Derek Severn; her grandsons, Aiden Geiss and Jakoby Barnett; her granddaughter, Janae Barnett; and a host of extended family members who will forever cherish her memory.

Family and friends are invited to gather on Wednesday, February 25th at Queen of the Holy Rosary Church. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m., with Mass celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.

Jan always had great love for her pets and found comfort and companionship in their presence. Instead of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her memory to Great Plains SPCA. You can mail your donation or use their secure website.

Great Plains SPCA Attn: Development, 5428 Antioch Drive, Merriam, KS 66202.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.