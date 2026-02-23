Joseph Andrew Kobilarcsik

February 26, 1959 — February 20, 2026

Kansas City

With heavy hearts, the family of Joseph “Joe” Andrew Kobilarcsik of Merriam, Kansas announces his passing on Friday, February 20th, 2026. He was surrounded by love and laughter from his family at home.

Joe was born on February 26th, 1959 in Wooster, Ohio to Andrew A. and Loraine A. (Cook) Kobilarcsik. Joe followed in the footsteps of his brothers, Andy and Jim, showing athletic prowess and competitiveness and an overall love of sports. He was an incredibly talented athlete and had a deep understanding and love for the game, especially in football and wrestling, winning multiple competitions for both.

Joe continued his education at Ohio University, obtaining a degree in Business Administration and Accounting. During this time, Joe discovered a passion for finance and auditing which eventually set him on a path that led him to Kansas City. After gaining some accounting experience, Joe would go on to found his own practice in 1987, where he would continue to work.

Although Joe was an accountant by trade, his true passion stemmed from coaching football. With his knowledge and capabilities, Joe was able to pick apart an opponent’s strategy with ease and his lighthearted but competitive nature made it easy to rally his troops. With these strengths, Joe started his coaching career with little league in the 1980’s and quickly became active in Catholic Youth Organization sports with his sons. “Coach”, as he was called by those who knew him, later went on to coach Bishop Miege Highschool for several successful seasons and State Championships, rounding out over 30 years of coaching and mentoring. It is well known amongst friends and family that this was the highlight of Joe’s life. The ability to share the hobby he loved the most with the two people in the world he loved the most, his sons, was a gift that Joe cherished more than anything else.

Joe was known as a fierce friend who could always be found near the center of laughter, a devoted father a phone call or visit away and a loving grandfather whose greatest joy was his grandchildren.

Along with his sons, Barry and Nicholas (Katie) and grandchildren Jameson and Sylvie, Joe is survived by his siblings Loann Hilty of Mount Sterling OH, Kathy Miller of Kansas City, KS, Jim (Annamarie) Kobilarcsik of Kansas City, MO, Aunt Judy (Jack) Fisher of Columbus, OH and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, brother Andrew “Butch” Kobilarcsik, sister Pat Kropp, brothers-in-law Steve Miller and Joe Kropp; and sister-in-law Cindy Kobilarcsik.

Visitation for Joe will be held at Amos Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Dr, Shawnee, KS 66203 on Wednesday, February 25th from 6:00-8:00pm with the rosary preceding the visitation from 5:30-6:00pm.

