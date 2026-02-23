September 21, 1938 — February 21, 2026

Lenexa

Larry Ross Williams, 87, of Lenexa, Kansas passed away on Saturday morning February 21, 2026. Born on September 21, 1938, in Dodge City, he was the son of Ross Ollis and Agnes Marie Williams. Larry grew up and was schooled in Winfield, Kansas. His education included a Bachelor of Music from Southwestern College and Master of Music Education from the University of Kansas.

A lifelong lover of music and a dedicated teacher, Larry shared his gifts with a generosity that shaped countless lives. Guided by his faith, he devoted himself to inspiring so many with compassion and a ready smile. He found peace and renewal in nature, often pausing to appreciate its quiet beauty. His legacy lives on in every lesson taught, every life touched, and every melodious moment in nature that continues to echo his spirit.

Larry had a distinguished career in music education that spanned 45 years. He was known for building programs in both enrollment and stature and, most importantly, sharing the joy of music with generations of students and guiding aspiring musicians and teachers as they found their own paths in the profession. After teaching for 18 years in Kansas public schools of Ottawa, Topeka and Lawrence, he accepted a position as Assistant Director of Orchestras at The University of Kansas for two years. He was then called back to his hometown of Winfield, Kansas to rebuild the historic Winfield High School and the Southwestern College Community Symphony. Once both programs had grown beyond the ability to do both, he returned to northeast Kansas and spent another nine years as Director of Orchestras and Humanities at Sumner Academy of Arts and Science with Kansas City Kansas Public Schools. During this time, he directed the Kansas City Junior Youth Symphony. He retired from the public schools in 1995 and taught music at Baker University for 12 years. For four more years, he was an adjunct professor and supervisor for student teachers at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. His school orchestras and youth symphonies performed for numerous Kansas Music Educators state events, the Chicago Midwest International Band/Orchestra Clinic and in 1976 at the Kennedy Center and the White House Ellipse in Washington, DC for the Bi-Centennial.

Larry devoted just as much energy to strengthening the music profession through service at the state and national levels. He served on the Board of the National School Orchestra Association and was elected President of the Kansas Music Educators Association District Northeast and later as State President. In 2002, he was inducted into the Kansas Music Educators Association Hall of Fame and the Kansas American String Teachers Association Hall of Fame. In 1982, he was added to “Who’s Who in the Midwest” and later the “Who’s Who in Music”. He has served as Guest Conductor, Clinician, and adjudicator in 10 midwestern states.

His philosophy of “service over self” began when he joined the National Guard in Winfield, Kansas while in college. He served for 21 years in the Kansas Army National Guard where he was Operations/Intelligence NCO, and 11 years as the Enlisted Bandleader/1st SGT of the 312th Army Reserve Band. He was actively involved in various service organizations throughout his lifetime to include Jaycee’s, Optimist Club, and Rotary. In 1973, the Kansas Jaycees named Williams the “Outstanding Young Educator of Kansas.”

His community involvement in the Kansas City area included past-president of the Rotary Club of Johnson County and past-president of the Board of Directors of the Kansas City Civic Orchestra. He served as Chairman of the “Rotary Books for Kids” program from 2010-2018 which collected and delivered 32,000+ books to KC metro Head Start Programs. In 2019, he was named Chairman of the Board of the Heartland Presbyterian Center, a 325-acre camp and retreat center in northwest Parkville, MO.

He and Rita enjoyed being part of the Village Cooperative community in Lenexa, Kansas and participated in leadership roles and activities to help create a special living community.

Larry was a deeply engaged member of Southminster Presbyterian Church in Prairie Village, Kansas, where he served in leadership, lifted his voice in the choir, shared his instrumental gifts, and taught Bible studies. Yet, nothing meant more to him than guiding the church’s mission work, a calling he embraced with conviction and joy.

Survivors:

Rita Williams, wife of 36 years

Bruce Williams, brother, Lenexa, Kansas

Kris DeLano (Steve), daughter, Russellville, Arkansas

Lori Williams Brown, daughter, Topeka, Kansas

Lindsey Williams (Dena Register), son, Oviedo, Florida

Mike Conners (Dawn), son, Olathe, Kansas

Matt Conners, son, Olathe, Kansas

Maria Worthington (Scott), daughter, Fairway, Kansas

Robbie Williams, grandson

Lauren Grosskopf (Jacob), granddaughter

Matthew DeLano (Amber), grandson

Luke Williams, grandson

Parker Williams, grandson

Drew Conners, grandson

Grace Conners, granddaughter

Savanna Worthington, granddaughter

Colette Worthington, granddaughter

Ada Lillie Worthington, granddaughter

Tyler Williams, great-grandson

Avery DeLano, great-granddaughter

Beckham DeLano, great-grandson

Graham Grosskopf, great-grandson

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Southminster Presbyterian Church, 6306 Roe Avenue, Prairie Village, KS 66208.

