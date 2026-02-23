November 2, 1932 — February 22, 2026

Overland Park

Lawrence L. Selin, 93, of Overland Park, Kansas, went to be with his Lord and Savior on February 22, 2026, at Colonial Village, where he lived for the last seven years.

Born in Davenport, Iowa on November 2, 1932, he was the son of the late Lawrence and Mabel (Hansen) Selin. He attended Bethel College in St. Paul, Minnesota for one year, and graduated from Northern Michigan University in 1957. During his lifetime, he lived in Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, Illinois, Colorado, and his last 20 years in Kansas.

He honorably served in the US Army from 1953-1955.

On July 6, 1957, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, he was united in marriage to Ruth Ann Stipanuk, the love of his life. Their union was blessed with a son, Scott and two daughters, Deborah and Pamela.

For 30 years, Lawrence was employed at Anaconda Company and Arco Metals as Corporate Material Manager. Then, from 1987 to 1997, he was Senior Director of Administration at Greater Europe Mission in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Throughout his life, in the many places he lived, he served his Lord in various capacities, the last years as a member of Christ Community Church in Leawood, Kansas.

Larry will be remembered by his loving wife of 68 years, Ruth Ann Selin, his three children: Scott (Sandra) Selin, Deborah (Woody) Barela and Pamela (Scott) Barnes; seven grandchildren: Alyson, Aaron (Murphy) Selin, Abbey Selin, Elle and Griffin Barela, Coleman (Sarah) and Addison Barnes; and one sister, Betty Newell.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Merilyn.

2 Timothy 4:7 I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.

A Celebration of Life service for Larry will be held this Saturday, February 28 at 2:00pm at Christ Community Church, 14200 Kenneth Rd. Leawood, KS, 66224.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to: Bob & Kathie Schwerdt, missionaries with Greater Europe Mission (GEM), serving in England. https://gemission.org/give/39920/

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.