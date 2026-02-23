A reported home explosion in Mission near 53rd Street and Lamar Avenue is under investigation.

Firefighters from Consolidated Fire District No. 2 and the Overland Park Fire Department were called to the area Monday at 11:47 a.m. for a possible house fire.

At the scene, CFD2 Chief Steve Chick told the Post that they received multiple 911 calls reporting the sound of an explosion in the area. At least one caller then reported a house fire.

Chick said fire crews arrived in the neighborhood to find smoke from the attic in the 5300 block of Strang Drive, a street that loops around in a rough horseshoe off Lamar Avenue.

Chick said arriving crews reported that all of the doors and windows of the home had been “blown out.”

Firefighters found flames in the home’s attic and were able to bring the fire under control quickly.

Chick said the house was recently sold for remodeling and resale. No one currently lives in the house, and no one was working on the property at the time, he added.

Kansas Gas Service crews were seen using equipment to check for possible gas leaks outside the home, as firefighters tore into the roof to confirm the fire was out.

Fire investigators, Kansas Gas Service, as well as personnel fro the city of Mission were all on scene Monday afternoon investigating.

No surrounding properties immediately reported any damage from the explosion, and no injuries were reported.