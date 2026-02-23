Paul “Cono” C. Rios

January 3rd, 1945 – February 17th, 2026

Paul C. Rios, 81, of Shawnee, Kansas, passed away peacefully on February 17, 2026.

Paul or “Cono” as many knew him was born on January 3, 1945, to Paul C. Rios Sr. and Dolores T. (Garcia) Rios. He lived a life full of passion, talent, and unmistakable character. A true car enthusiast, Paul especially loved his 1969 MGC, which he proudly tinkered with and showcased at local car shows. He appreciated craftsmanship in all its forms and was a gifted wood and metal worker who loved creating with his hands.

Paul was a devoted dog lover, an enthusiastic vocalist, and an unofficial food critic who never hesitated to tell you where to get the best hot dog or tenderloin in town. He loved music and could always appreciate a great sound system. Whether in his workshop, at a car show, or gathered around the table with family, Paul brought energy, humor, and heart wherever he went.

He was preceded in death by his son, Paul Anthony Rios; his parents, Paul C. Rios Sr. and Dolores T. Rios; and his sisters, Gloria Rios and Rose Gonzales.

He is survived by his loving wife, Susan Zemites; his daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Joe Jursich; his brothers, Geno, George, and Fred Rios; his sister, Linda Rios; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends who will miss him deeply.

A Life Celebration will be held on Saturday, March 28, at The Distrkct Event Space in the Agnes Arts Center (1328 Agnes Ave. Kansas City, MO 64127). The memorial service will begin at 4:00 p.m., with dinner to follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to Debbie’s Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer.

If you have a story you would like to share or a beloved nickname Paul gave you or someone you know, please reach out to Jennifer Jursich at 913-633-5487 or email: jmr3699@gmail.com. The family would love to hear from you.

Paul’s legacy lives on in the stories, laughter, music, and craftsmanship he leaves behind.”

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.