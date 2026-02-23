The Scoop: Meet our resident baker extraordinaire: Jill!

By Ian Miller

Jill is a quiet, soft-spoken member of The Golden Scoop’s staff, but she’s always ready to help wherever she’s needed! Super Scooper Jill has been working at The Golden Scoop since it opened in April 2021. Over her four-year career, she has worked in a variety of roles, including baking, cleaning, stocking, and everything in-between.

“I keep things tidy and I like to bake,” says Jill. “Cookies and protein balls,” she tells me when I ask what she usually bakes during her noon shift at the café. I ask her if she gets to help design products before she bakes them (I can’t be the only person who would like to try an espresso chai-flavored protein ball, right…right?), and Jill says she asks what the day’s product layout will be, using a visual aid to plan what baked product we lay out for sale that day.

“My mom and the people in charge [at The Golden Scoop] got me into this location,” says Jill as we sit in the cafe at 103rd. Jill has been working at the new location since it opened. Before working at The Golden Scoop, Jill had worked at KU Med, doing similar tasks. “It was kind of similar to what we do [here] normally, just cleaning and stocking” she says.

She then talks about her other work experiences: “I used to work with kids . . . it was kind of similar to KU and here, like cleaning and all that, but I did like it okay. It was before covid hit. It was with preschoolers . . . [and was called] Cause for Kids Club, and it’s like an indoor play area . . . then I got laid-back [laid-off] because of covid.”

She goes on to explain how she met with our founder, Lindsay: “I did, like, some stuff for The Golden Scoop [and] the gal that used to work with us, one of the owners, she kind of helped with that . . . I did cards, and it was before the Scoop started, and then later, I [was interviewed] and I got the job on the spot.”

I ask her if she sees herself staying at The Golden Scoop for a long time, and she says, “For now. We’ll see what the future holds . . . I like working at The Golden Scoop because it was my first ice cream shop.”

I finish the interview by asking her what she would say if someone asked her why they should work at The Golden Scoop, and she says, “Because it’s fun, and fun to be with fun people.”