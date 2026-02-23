Timothy David Kutzberger, age 71, of Olathe, KS, passed away peacefully on February 17th, 2026, at Advent Health Shawnee Mission. Tim was born at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Baltimore, MD. Tim graduated from Archbishop Curley High School in 1972 where he was a running back on the football team. Tim was awarded a football scholarship to Towson University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a concentration in accounting.

Tim is survived by his wife, “the love of his life,” Debbi Naster; his sons, Tim, Jr. (Olivia), of Dayton, OH, Mathew of Overland Park, KS, and Daniel (Erikka), of Shawnee, KS; Debbi’s sons and daughter, Milan Naster (Nicole), of Overland Park, KS, Kellen Naster, of Lenexa, KS, and Paris Lewin (Sam), of Safed, Israel; his brothers, Michael Fricke, of Tampa, Floridaand Steven Kutzberger (Kathie), of Timonium, MD; brother-in-law, Jan Ryan, of Bel Air, MD; and his chosen brother, Patrick Concannon (Tracey), of Kansas City, MO. Tim was a proud Grandpa to Sterling (5 yrs.) and “Papa” to Shimon (2 yrs.) and Asher (4 weeks). Tim was preceded in death by his parents, John H. and Marion Wenzel Kutzberger; brother, John F. Kutzberger; sister, Trudy Ryan; daughter,Emily; and Debbi’s son, Shane.

Tim built an extraordinary 40+ year career leading Enterprise Sales organizations and high-performing teams in the telecommunications and cybersecurity industries. He represented some of the world’s most respected technology companies, including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Check Point Software Technologies, and Palo Alto Networks, where he helped deliver advanced networking and security solutions to the nation’s largest telecommunications providers, including AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon.

Tim’s success in sales was rooted not merely in numbers, but in trust. His customers were his greatest champions because he took the time to truly listen, understand their challenges, and collaborate on thoughtful, forward-looking solutions. He was known as a trusted advisor who helped co-create strategies that reduced network costs, enabled innovative multi-billion-dollar service offerings, and strengthened protection against evolving cyber threats. His work quietly shaped the infrastructure that powers communications for consumers, businesses, and government agencies across the country.

As a leader, Tim inspired loyalty and excellence. He mentored his teams with patience and encouragement, urging them to keep learning, pursue advancement, and build successful careers without losing sight of family and community. Many who worked with him credit him not only for their professional growth, but for modeling integrity, balance, and generosity of spirit.

Tim was equally committed to investing in the next generation. He sponsored Cisco and Juniper Network Academy programs at Belton School District, St. Thomas Aquinas High School, and Fort Hays University, helping students earn industry certifications that often led directly to job opportunities. He believed deeply in opening doors for others and took pride in seeing young professionals launch meaningful careers.

If you have benefited from modern telecommunications services over the past four decades, there is a good chance Tim played a role in making them possible. His legacy lives on not only in the networks he helped build, but in the people he mentored, the customers he served, and the relationships he so carefully cultivated.

Tim was on the Board of Directors for Traders Insurance, and after his retirement in March of 2025 from Checkpoint Software, joined the Board of his community Cedar Creek CCVI.

In his personal life, Tim loved sports and continued his athletic training throughout his life by working out and walking 5 to 6 miles each day, often at 4 mph. He loved to read, travel, and take his cherished dog Buttercup on walks. He enjoyed going to Chiefs’ games with his sons when they were younger and then with his cherished friends. Tim was always the light of the party with his infectious laugh. He was a highly competitive athlete, card, and board game player. He loved music and wasn’t embarrassed to say he also loved musicalson the screen and stage.

Tim was deeply loyal, fiercely protective, caring, and loved others deeply and unconditionally. When he set his mind to something he was not easily swayed or deterred. He was determined, persistent, and confident. Tim was invested in all hiscommunity relationships by giving of his time and undivided attention.

Please join in celebrating Tim’s life on February 28th at 10 a.m. at the B&B Theaters in Shawnee, KS, 16301 Midland Dr 66217. If you are traveling out of town, there are three hotels within walking distance of the venue. Come and share a personal story and/or how Tim has made a difference in your life. Just emaildebbi.naster@gmail.com and we will do our best to accommodate as many people as possible.

Obituary published by Signature Funerals.