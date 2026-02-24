Irvine Craig

June 30, 1938 – February 18, 2026

Irvine M. Craig, 87, passed away on February 18, 2026, surrounded by the love of his family after a long and full life marked by kindness, generosity, and deep faith. Born in Charleston, South Carolina, Irvine carried the gentleness and hospitality of his hometown with him everywhere he went.

Irvine spent his career in telecommunications, retiring from both AT&T and Sprint. He was known for his steady reliability, easy smile, and the way he treated everyone with respect. But his true calling was service. A proud United States Army veteran, he devoted countless hours to helping others through Christ Church Anglican in Overland Park, Habitat for Humanity, Christmas in October, and many other organizations. If someone needed a hand, Irvine was already rolling up his sleeves.

For nearly 40 years, Irvine and his wife, Bunnye, made their home at 9100 Dearborn — a place filled with family gatherings, laughter, and the quiet, everyday moments that become life’s greatest treasures. They moved to Tallgrass Creek one year ago, where he continued to brighten the days of everyone around him.

Irvine and Bunnye were married for 65 years, a partnership built on deep love, devotion, and unwavering support. Their marriage was the heart of his life, and he cherished her with a tenderness that everyone around them could see.

Family was at the center of everything Irvine did. He is survived by his beloved wife, Bunnye Craig; his children, Irv Craig Jr. (Jeanie), Mark Craig (Susan), and Lynnette Miller (Jon); six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren, all of whom adored him. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Walter Craig, Henry Craig, and Molly Wagner.

A service will be held at Christ Church Anglican, 5500 W. 91st Street, Overland Park, Kansas, on March 3, 2026, at 10:00 a.m., with a reception to follow.

Memorial contributions may be made in Irvine’s name to Christ Church Anglican (christchurchkc.org/), KU Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center (kumc.edu/research/alzheimers-disease-research-center.html), or Habitat for Humanity (habitatkc.org).

He lived a life of service and faith. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

Obituary published by Charter Funerals.