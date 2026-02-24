Michael Alan Moore

April 20, 1950 — February 22, 2026

Leavenworth, Kansas

Michael “Mike” Alan Moore,75, of Leavenworth, Kansas passed away on Sunday, February 22, 2026, surrounded by his beloved children, family, and his two dogs.

Mike was born April 20, 1950, to Noel and Martha Moore. He grew up in Kansas City, Kansas, and at 17, he joined the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam.

Mike worked for General Motors at the Delphi (Delco) Battery Plant in Olathe, Kansas, until he proudly retired in 2003.

During his retirement, he enjoyed fishing, restoring old cars, watching Westerns, and spending time with family and friends. Mike will be missed for many reasons, including his laughable wit and his generous heart.

Mike is survived by 6 children: Deanna (Brandon) Winders; Monica (Clint) Keller; Melissa (Rich) Swartz; Jacob Moore; Lucas (Jen) Moore; Natalie (Brady) Wiedner; and 10 grandchildren: Dustin, Nicholas, Summer, Caden, Braylyn, Chloe, Finley, Gavin, Chance and Gabriella. He is also survived by his beloved pets, Layla and Frankie.

Mike was preceded in death by his most loved dog, Shredder.

The family invites you to attend a memorial that will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2026 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the VFW Post 9271, located at 901 E 1st St, Tonganoxie Kansas.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in his memory to one of Mike’s favorite causes: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or a local animal shelter.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.