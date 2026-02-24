Steven Edward Housenga, Jr.

December 28, 1966 — February 22, 2026

Savannah

Steven “Steve” Edward Housenga, Jr., a dedicated caregiver and beloved family member, passed away on February 22, 2026, in Savannah, Georgia, at the age of 59. Born on December 28, 1966, in Clinton, Iowa, Steve’s life was marked by compassion, curiosity, and a love for both people and nature.

Steve pursued his passion for helping others by obtaining his Registered Nurse license from Crowder College of Nursing. He devoted many years of his professional life as a Registered Nurse at Hospice Savannah in Georgia, where he provided comfort and care to patients and their families during their most challenging times. His gentle nature and unwavering dedication to his work left a lasting impact on all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Outside of his career, Steve was an avid animal lover with a special place in his heart for all creatures great and small. His green thumb was evident in his flourishing garden filled with vibrant flowers and plants. A true Star Trekkie, Steve found joy and inspiration in the adventures of space exploration. He also delighted in traveling, always eager to explore new places and cultures, and held a deep appreciation for genealogy, cherishing the stories and histories of his ancestry.

Steve is preceded in death by his cherished grandparents, The Dr. Rev. Alfred and Thelma Lewensten, and his uncle, Alfred John Lewensten, Jr. He leaves behind a loving family who will forever hold him in their hearts: his partner, William Tupper; his parents, George and Linda Witten; his brother, Corey Hruby; his brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Stacie Noland; his sister, Carla; his uncle and aunt, Charles and Jill Lewensten; and his aunt, Kathy Lewensten. Steve was adored by his nieces and nephews, Kyler, Lexi, Austin, Cecilie, Saylor, Gracelyn, and Kaylie, along with numerous cousins and dear friends.

Services to celebrate Steve’s life will be held at Amos Funeral Home in Shawnee, Kansas. Visitation will begin at 10 AM followed by a service at 10:30 AM on Saturday, February 28, 2026. He will be laid to rest at Pleasant View Cemetery in Shawnee, Kansas, at 11 AM on Sunday, March 1, 2026.

In remembrance of Steve’s generous spirit and zest for life, the family encourages those who knew him to honor his memory by spreading kindness, exploring the world, and caring for all living things. Steve’s legacy of love and compassion will continue to inspire those who knew him, now and always.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.