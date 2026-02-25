Carol Gene Jeter

February 15, 1937 — February 24, 2026

Overland Park, Kansas

Carol Gene (Snyder) Jeter, 89, passed away Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at Morningside Place, Overland Park, Kansas.

Carol was born in Akron, Ohio and moved with her family to Topeka, Kansas. She graduated from Topeka High School and received her BA from Washburn University. After graduation, Carol was a Home Service Rep. with the Gas Service Company and then became a stay-at-home mother to her three sons, Jay, Jon, and James.

Most of her life, she sang in the Madrigals, choirs and singers at schools and churches. She was a floral designer for various florists, including Liesveld’s, Pebley’s, Ringer and Bowers, and Joyce’s Florals. Carol worked at Kopp’s Carpet and Decorating, and retired from H. Lynn White, Inc. as an Interior Design Consultant.

Carol is preceded in death by her son, James Jeter. She is survived by two sons, Jay Jeter and Jon Jeter; grandson, Ryan Jeter; and friend Neil Stephens.

Contributions may be made to Habitat for Humanity.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.