Lauren Michele Bogucki, 35, passed away on February 21, 2026, surrounded by her family. She was born on May 4, 1990 — both her birth and death fell in the Year of the Horse, a fitting detail for someone who was, above all else, fiercely herself.

Lauren was diagnosed with Friedreich’s Ataxia in first grade, a progressive neurological condition that shaped the course of her life without ever defining the fullness of her spirit. She met the world with directness and wit, and was equally fierce in her compassion — never turning away from someone in need. She was a devoted mother to her two cats, Milo and Sylvester, affectionately known in the family as “the ratcatchers.”

Growing up, Lauren found joy in soccer, softball, and all chocolate desserts. She also loved the beach and got to experience it in the Caribbean, the coast of California, and in Marco Island, Florida — her favorite.

Her adult years were enriched by two communities in particular: the FUSE Foundation Camp, created for adults with neuromuscular diseases. At FUSE camp, she got to meet people who faced similar challenges while having the opportunity to ignore them for long weekends filled with outdoor activities, dances, and lots of costume changes. The second was the nurses and home health aides who cared for her — companions as much as caregivers, whom the family now wishes to honor.

She is survived by her parents, Shelly and Mark Bogucki; her sister, Katelyn Bogucki; her cats, Milo and Sylvester; and a community of extended family and devoted caregivers.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 28 at Church of the Ascension, 9510 W 127th St, Overland Park, KS 66213. Visitation will begin at 10:00am, the mass will be held at 11:00am, and a luncheon will follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you honor Lauren by supporting the two communities that made her adult years bearable:

FUSE Foundation. Please mail tax-deductible donations to: 2517 Bell Avenue, Dodge City, KS 67801, or make a donation online: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/thefusefoundation

