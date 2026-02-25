Sharon Dee (Provost) Redeker, age 81, passed away peacefully in her home in Shawnee, Kansas on February 19, 2026. She was born January 27, 1945 in St. Louis, Missouri to Harry and Vera (Kramer) Provost Sr.

She graduated from Riverview Gardens Senior High School in 1962. She graduated with an Associates of Arts degree in 1987 from Johnson County Community College, followed by her Bachelors in the Arts in the Management of Human Resources in 1989 from MidAmerica Nazarene University.

She worked for the Johnson County Public Library for many years in a variety of different roles until she was unable to continue due to her Rheumatoid Arthritis.

She enjoyed gardening and spending time outdoors while she was able to. She loved all animals and adopted multiple dogs and a cat. She enjoyed spending time with her children’s pets and considered them hers.

She was a kind, generous, resilient woman who had a strong faith. She enjoyed her friendly conversations with her pastors and friends.

She leaves behind her sons, Randy and Brian; former daughters-in-law, Jan and Kim; her grandchildren Samantha (Luke), Abigayle and Breanna; her great-grandsons Elijah, Ethan and Emmett; her brother Harry, along with other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandchild, Tiffany Amber “Avery Lynn” Redeker.

At Sharon’s request, there are no services planned at this time. Inurnment will take place in St. Louis, Missouri later this year.

The family wishes to thank Kansas Palliative & Hospice caregivers and friends for their support.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Arthritis Foundation, https://www.arthritis.org

