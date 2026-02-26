Jerry Eichelberger

November 24, 1937 – February 21, 2026

Jerry Ray Eichelberger was born on November 24th, 1936 in Shawnee, Kansas and peacefully entered his heavenly home on February 21, 2026.

Jerry was a retired master plumber who had serviced the Kansas City metropolitan area for over 30 years, often donating his time when he knew a customer couldn’t afford to pay.

He was known for his sense of humor, always joking around trying to make people laugh. He loved serving the Lord and had taught many Sunday School classes, along with leading Bible studies. Jerry loved studying the word of God, and was especially proud of learning to speak Hebrew. While not fluent, he had mastered a prayer of thanksgiving in Hebrew which he enjoyed praying at family dinners and other functions.

Jerry was preceded in death by his wife Catherine Marie Eichelberger (Pankey), his parents, Roy and Lucille Eichelberger, his sister, Bonnie Adcox, his brothers Gary Eichelberger and Ted Eichelberger, his nephew Rev Ray Adcox and his Grandson, Michael Todd.

He is survived by his children Sherry Kirkpatrick, Robert (Keith) Eichelberger, Terry Eichelberger and Connie Eichelberger, his grandkids, Melisa, Mark, Loren, Ryan, Kayla and Jared. His great grandkids, Michael, Avery, Silas and Liam along with many nieces and nephews.

Jerry wanted to keep things short and simple so there will be a time of visitation on Saturday, March 7th 2026 at 10:30am followed by a memorial service at 11:00am.

A finger food reception will follow in the fellowship hall at Prairie Center Church Of God Of Prophecy. 105 S Montclaire Drive, Olathe, Kansas 66061.

