Peck Kam Wolf, 82, died on Feb. 20th in her home in Overland Park. She wrote her own obituary, which reads: “I was born in a room above a shop house in Setapak, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. I was loved from the day I was born and I love my family. I am brutally honest or blunt. And I abhor pious hypocrisy.”

She was a high school math teacher, a beloved wife, a talented programmer, and a stay-at-home mom. She served on multiple volunteer committees through the course of her life, always finding ways to help others. She had a remarkable mind and a strong sense of justice, and though the world frustrated her, she never lost her sense of humor.

She was preceded in death by her son, Luke, her father and mothers, Woo Sek Chong and Wong Siew Wah, Ngai Ma and Tall Mother; her five brothers: Kam Moon, Kam Chee, Kam Hong, Kam Wah, and Kam Chau. She is survived by her husband, Paul, Overland Park, her daughter, Shena, Kansas City, MO, her younger brother, Kam Kuan (Scott) of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and her many nieces and nephews, and their children.

Peck Kam’s Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. followed by a reception at Leawood United Methodist Church, 2915 W. 95th Street in Leawood, Kansas 66206. The service will be live streamed at youtube.com/live/qNVBuNleST4 and posted on YouTube afterwards. Search terms: Leawood United Methodist Church, Celebration of Life for Peck Kam Wolf.

Notes and remembrances may be emailed to rememberingpeckkam@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to food pantries, homeless shelters, or other outreach ministries. You can also contact the family at the email address above for other suggestions.