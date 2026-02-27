fbpx
Blue Valley School Buzz: BVUnmuted – CTE

In the latest episode of BV Unmuted, Superintendent Dr. Chapman is joined by Blue Valley High senior Kennedy Zellers, Blue Valley alum and business owner Ethan Kushnir and Director of Career Ready Programs Adam Wessel, to discuss the rapid growth of Blue Valley’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs. Together, they discuss the skills today’s businesses value most and how CTE is equipping students with the knowledge and real-world experience they need to succeed in the future.

