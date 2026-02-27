👋 Hi! I’m Kate Mays, and I cover Olathe for the Johnson County Post.
I grew up in Lenexa and graduated from Shawnee Mission Northwest. I earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Kansas where I produced podcasts for 90.7 KJHK. I went on to get a master’s in journalism from New York University. Before joining the Post, I interned for the Kansas City Business Journal and KCUR and produced an investigative, true-crime podcast.
Have a story idea or a comment about our coverage you’d like to share? Email me at kate@johnsoncountypost.com.